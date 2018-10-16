City wants public input on future plans of Overton Park buildings

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The City of Memphis will hold a public meeting to get input on what should happen to the buildings now housing the Brooks Museum and the Memphis College of Art in Overton Park.
Earlier this month, the Brooks Museum announced its commitment to move downtown by 2024.
The meeting is a chance for Memphians to weigh in on the future of two of the city’s most iconic buildings.
The plans, which are still being finalized, call for the new Brooks Museum to sit where the Memphis Fire Department headquarters and Fire Station 5 currently sit on the north end of the riverfront.
The Memphis College of Art will close its doors next year leaving Rust Hall empty.
The meeting will be held tonight at 6 p.m. in the Callicott Auditorium in Overton Park.
