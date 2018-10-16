Convicted shooter sentenced in Grizzly Mart murder

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A 23-year-old man was convicted in the shooting death of Adarrel Anderson Jr. outside of a convenience store last year.
Kejuan King was sentenced to a maximum of 25 years in prison without parole on Tuesday.
He was convicted of second degree murder, following a trial in August.
Investigators said he shot and killed Anderson, 23, last January outside of Grizzly Mart on Horn Lake Road.
King and Anderson were acquaintances and had an ongoing dispute.
