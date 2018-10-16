Decision 2018: Voters to weigh in on term limits for city officials

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - One of the referendums on the November 6 ballot is the issue of term limits for Memphis mayor and Memphis City Council members.
Ten years ago, term limits passed overwhelmingly by limited Memphis City leaders to just two four-year terms.
WMC Action News 5's Andrew Douglas explain how this year's referendum would extend term limits to three terms.
Memphian Eloise Phifer supports term limits in the city.
“I just feel like turnover is better and embedded people with long term interests is not in the best interest of the city,” Phifer said.
Most Memphians agreed with her. In fact, 10 years ago Memphis voters approved term limits by more than 75 percent.
Now, term limits are back on the ballot, and it may confuse the average voter.
WMC Action News 5 political analyst Michael Nelson said two term limits are already on the books for Memphis City leaders and will remain that way if you vote no.
“In truth if you vote yes you want longer term limits,” Nelson said. “You want a three term limits rather than a two-term limit.”
The yes or no referendum next month asks voters if they want the offices of the mayor and city council to be limited to three four-year terms.
It makes no mention of the current two-term limit law already on the books.
“So vote no if you like two term limits, vote yes if you want longer term limits,” Nelson said.
Keep this in mind when you vote – if you want to keep two term limits or eight years in office for Memphis city leaders, vote no on the referendum.
If you want three terms or a 12-year limit in office, vote yes.
Click here for a list of early voting locations in Shelby County.
