DeSoto County deputies warn against new phone scam

DESOTO COUNTY, MS (WMC) - The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department is warning citizens about a new phone scam.
According to deputies, the scammer uses police rank to identify himself.
The scammer then tells the person a warrant will be issued for your arrest due to missing jury duty.
They threaten citizens to pay the fines by phone, or risk getting arrested.
Deputies advise the public to not drop any money off or meet up with the scammers.
Law enforcement officers will not ask you for money over the phone.
