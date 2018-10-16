DeSoto County deputies warn against new phone scam

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | October 16, 2018 at 5:27 AM CDT - Updated October 16 at 6:09 AM

DESOTO COUNTY, MS (WMC) - The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department is warning citizens about a new phone scam.

According to deputies, the scammer uses police rank to identify himself.

The scammer then tells the person a warrant will be issued for your arrest due to missing jury duty.

********NEW PHONE SCAM************ ********NEW PHONE SCAM************ October 15, 2018, The caller uses police rank to identify himself. They tell you that you've missed jury duty and now have a warrant for your arrest. They threaten you to stay on the line and pay the fines by phone, or the police will pick you up. **Do not drop any money off or meet up with these criminals in our parking lot.** When in doubt call the Sheriff's Dept. number below, or request to speak with one of our deputies in person at the address below. Please make your friends, neighbors, and elderly family aware of this... We will not ask you for money over the phone. If someone says that you have fines or have a warrant for your arrest, DO NOT PAY ANYTHING OVER THE PHONE. If you are unsure, COME INSIDE to the DeSoto County Sheriff's Dept at 3091 Industrial Dr. West, Hernando, MS, 38632 The DCSD phone number is: (662) 469-8027

Posted by DeSoto County Sheriff's Department on Monday, October 15, 2018

They threaten citizens to pay the fines by phone, or risk getting arrested.

Deputies advise the public to not drop any money off or meet up with the scammers.

Law enforcement officers will not ask you for money over the phone.

