DeSoto County deputies warn against new phone scam

********NEW PHONE SCAM************ ********NEW PHONE SCAM************ October 15, 2018, The caller uses police rank to identify himself. They tell you that you've missed jury duty and now have a warrant for your arrest. They threaten you to stay on the line and pay the fines by phone, or the police will pick you up. **Do not drop any money off or meet up with these criminals in our parking lot.** When in doubt call the Sheriff's Dept. number below, or request to speak with one of our deputies in person at the address below. Please make your friends, neighbors, and elderly family aware of this... We will not ask you for money over the phone. If someone says that you have fines or have a warrant for your arrest, DO NOT PAY ANYTHING OVER THE PHONE. If you are unsure, COME INSIDE to the DeSoto County Sheriff's Dept at 3091 Industrial Dr. West, Hernando, MS, 38632 The DCSD phone number is: (662) 469-8027