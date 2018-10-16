Family of girl on life support given 1 week to find new hospital

FORT WORTH, TX (KTVT/CNN) - The family of a 9-year-girl who is on life support has been granted additional time to find a new facility to keep her alive.
Payton Summons has been in the hospital since Sept. 25, when she went into cardiac arrest. Doctors at Cook Children's Medical Center have since declared her brain dead, but her family disagrees.
Payton's family's attorney said they've learned of at least three facilities that may be able to take her.
"We're getting multiple calls from the facilities every day... so we get it a lot from in-state and we get it a whole lot from out of state so it's really hard to keep tabs on it," said Justin Moore, the Summons family attorney. "That's one of the reasons why I only came today with just a handful because were still trying to flush through complete list that we're getting daily."
She arrived at her current hospital three weeks ago. Doctors declared her brain dead and put her on a ventilator.
"Sometimes the most merciful thing a court can do is to apply the clear law to the clear facts of the case," said Greg Blaies, representing Cook Children's Medical Center. "Once again, this didn't happen."
After already winning an extension to find Payton another hospital, the judge ruled for them again and gave them one week to find a new facility.
Attorneys for Cook Children's requested the additional time be denied. They stand behind their belief summons is legally dead and needs to be taken off life support.
Copyright 2018 KTVT via CNN. All rights reserved.