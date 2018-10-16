A few showers and chilly conditions

Another weather system will keep moisture in our area today with clouds and showers possible. The best chance for rain today is in north Mississippi, but there's still a possibility for a stray shower in Memphis. It will feel chilly all day with morning temperatures in the 40s and afternoon highs in the lower 50s. Temperatures will drop down to the 40s again tonight. The clouds and light showers will stick around this evening.
TODAY: Cloudy. 40%. Winds: NE 5-15 mph. High: 54.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 30%. Winds: N 5-10 mph. Low: 46.
REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday morning will start off cloudy, but we will see more sunshine as we go throughout the day. Temperatures will jump back to the mid 60s for Wednesday and Thursday. Overnight lows will be in the lower to upper 40s. Another cold front will arrive on Friday night, which will deliver another shot of rain. Scattered showers and storms will be likely after 3 p.m. on Friday.
WEEKEND: A few showers will be possible early Saturday, but we will be dry in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will still reach the lower 60s on Saturday and some areas will say in the 50s all day Sunday. Sunday will feature more sunshine.
