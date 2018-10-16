Global stocks jump, helped by strong earnings in the US

WEALTHY: Morgan Stanley rose 3.1 percent to $44.82 and Goldman Sachs added 1.4 percent to $218.25 after the two investment banks did better than expected in the third quarter, helped by strong performance in their trading operations and better-than-expected revenue from stock underwriting. Both make most of their money from advising wealthy clients and corporations on deals, and Morgan is known for stock trading while Goldman Sachs emphasizes bonds, commodities and currencies.