Memphis attempted murder suspect arrested in Texas
Zaciaro Moore, 27, being arrested by Houston law enforcement (Source: Harris County, TX)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | October 15, 2018 at 9:37 PM CDT - Updated October 15 at 9:37 PM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A man accused of attempted murder in Memphis was recently found in Houston, Texas.

Harris County Constable Mark Herman shared photos on Facebook of 27-year-old Zaciaro Moore moments after his arrest Monday morning.

Constable Herman says Memphis police notified his office that Moore might be in the area and where he might be.

Moore is being held in a Texas jail. Officials have not said when he'll be extradited back to Memphis.

He will face criminal attempt first-degree murder, theft of property, and especially aggravated robbery.

