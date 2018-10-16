Memphis attempted murder suspect arrested in Texas

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A man accused of attempted murder in Memphis was recently found in Houston, Texas.
Harris County Constable Mark Herman shared photos on Facebook of 27-year-old Zaciaro Moore moments after his arrest Monday morning.
Constable Herman says Memphis police notified his office that Moore might be in the area and where he might be.
Moore is being held in a Texas jail. Officials have not said when he'll be extradited back to Memphis.
He will face criminal attempt first-degree murder, theft of property, and especially aggravated robbery.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.