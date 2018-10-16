Memphis Express unveils schedule for inaugural season

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Alliance of American Football released its 2019 season schedule, featuring 10 games with the Memphis Express.
The Express will open their season on Sunday, February 10, in Birmingham against the Iron.
Their first home game will come next week on Saturday, February 16. They'll host Hugh Freeze and the Arizona Hotshots at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.
The Express season concludes on Saturday, April 13 when they host the Atlanta Legends.
The season will culminate with a two-round playoff system with a championship game on the weekend of April 26-29.
The season schedule for head coach Mike Singletary's team is below:
- Memphis Express @ Birmingham Iron | Feb 10, 2019
- Arizona Hotshots @ Memphis Express | Feb 16, 2019
- Memphis Express @ Orlando Apollos | Feb 23, 2019
- San Diego Fleet @ Memphis Express | March 2, 2019
- Memphis Express @ Atlanta Legends | March 10, 2019
- Memphis Express @ Salt Lake Stallions | March 16, 2019
- Birmingam Iron @ Memphis Express | March 24, 2019
- Orlando Apollos @ Memphis Express | March 30, 2019
- Memphis Express @ San Antonio Commanders | April 6, 2019
- Atlanta Legends @ Memphis Express | April 13, 2019
Season ticket deposits can be made now at AAF.com or by calling 1-833-AAF-2019.
