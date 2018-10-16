Owner of Aretha Franklin’s Memphis home set to present preservation plans in court

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The current owner of soul singer Aretha Franklin’s Memphis home is set to appear in court Tuesday.
The appearance is to discuss the plans to preserve the South Memphis home.
Current owner, Vera House, wants to turn the house into a museum and souvenir shop.
House says Franklin visited the home in 1995 and encouraged her to hold on to the property.
The plan to be presented in court says sponsor donations and partnerships will hopefully raise enough donations to do the needed work on the home.
The site is already a tourist attraction with tour buses having added Aretha Franklin's birthplace as a stop.
In the end, the plan hopes to create an area that is a replica of what the home would’ve looked like in 1942 when Franklin was born, as well as include Franklin Memorabilia.
