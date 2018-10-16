Tigers women’s basketball team ready to prove themselves

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers women’s basketball coach Melissa McFerrin and her squad are quietly working to bring a winning product to the Elma Roane Fieldhouse.
Part of that means proving the doubters wrong. The team was picked to finish 11th in the American Athletic Conference preseason coaches poll Monday.
It's another challenge the Tigers say they're ready to embrace.
"We go to Memphis. We've never been given anything in Memphis." guard Taylor Barnes said. "We grind hard. We work hard, and seeing what they expect us to be is definitely motivation, and we're definitely going to come out and work hard to prove them wrong."
The Tigers' first game is November 3rd against LeMoyne-Owen.
