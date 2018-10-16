Union advises police not to talk to TBI about officer-involved shootings

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Memphis Police Association is telling officers they don’t have to give statements to TBI in investigations of officer-involved incidents.
The MPA said it's about protecting officers’ rights, but the TBI acknowledged it may make finding the truth in an investigation hard
“I'm a lay citizen but to me that troubles me,” said county commissioner Mark Billingsley.
A handful of county commissioners expressed frustration that the Memphis Police Association is now telling its members not to submit to TBI interviews, even if they are potential witnesses in an officer involved incident.
MPA defended the practice.
“You're asking officers to give statements to a criminal agency that could be used against them in a court of law, so therefore they give up their rights,” said MPA President Mike Williams.
Governmental employees can be compelled to give what’s called Garrity statements to internal affairs bureaus because they are subject of an administrative investigation by their employer.
But the statement can only be used by an agency like the TBI in a criminal investigation with the officer's consent.
Williams said if officers immediately speak to the TBI, they have no protection.
The conversation comes amid a push by some city and county leaders to make the TBI take charge in more officer-involved incident investigations.
“We are not going to throw officers under the bus,” Williams said. “We are not going to do that. Every time somebody asks for a statement give a statement. No.”
“There's nothing illegal about what the MPA is doing,” said UofM constitutional law professor Steve Mulroy. “They have the right to advise their members to be careful in talking to law enforcement when they themselves are the subject of an investigation.”
Mulroy said while the practice may be legal, the optics paint another picture.
“In this environment it doesn't help public trust in the MPD,” Mulroy said.
The TBI said the no interview policy wouldn’t make their investigations easier.
“That's going to make the investigations more difficult to complete,” said Johnny Simmons with the TBI. “Our goal is that they be thorough, fair, unbiased and without opinion.”
MPD Director Mike Rallings said Monday while he wants officers to fully cooperate in TBI investigations, he also understands their constitutional concerns.
