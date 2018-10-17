Boy’s stolen pumpkin returned after family offers $500 reward for it

LINDENHURST, NY (WCBS/CNN) – A Long Island boy has been reunited with a giant pumpkin after his family offered a $500 reward for its return.
The Beckman family offered the reward after they say the 100-pound pumpkin was stolen from their yard on Oct. 12.
The seeds for it were planted for 6-year-old Kevin Beckman by his grandfather, Thomas, just before he passed away in May.
"We were eating dinner and my dad said that the pumpkin was stolen, so then we were crying because that was the last gift from my pop, because he died in May and he was a very good man to me," Kevin said.
Kevin’s aunt offered the reward in a Facebook post, writing the money would go to whoever returned the pumpkin or could identify the thief.
On Tuesday night, the Beckham family said the pumpkin was left on their front lawn, along with a note asking for the reward.
The identity of the pumpkin thief is still unknown.
Copyright 2018 WCBS via CNN. All rights reserved.