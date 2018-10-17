A Break From The Rain, But Cooler Temps Remain

TONIGHT: Cloudy WIND: NE 5 LOW: 47
TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy WIND: NE 5-10 HIGH: 65
THIS WEEK: Showers shift south and east overnight but clouds will linger and cool air will continue to stream in from the northeast. We can expect some sunshine tomorrow and warmer but below average afternoon highs. Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s and overnight lows near 50. Friday clouds will increase and showers will develop late in the day and evening and continue overnight. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 60s with overnight lows in the mid 50s.
THE WEEKEND: Showers end early Saturday with clouds gradually clearing through the day. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s with lows in the mid 40s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and cool with highs in the low 60 and overnight lows in the mid 40s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 60s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: Ron ChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @RonChilders