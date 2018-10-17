A Break From The Rain, But Cooler Temps Remain

THIS WEEK: Showers shift south and east overnight but clouds will linger and cool air will continue to stream in from the northeast. We can expect some sunshine tomorrow and warmer but below average afternoon highs. Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s and overnight lows near 50. Friday clouds will increase and showers will develop late in the day and evening and continue overnight. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 60s with overnight lows in the mid 50s.