Early voting begins Wednesday for Shelby County

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Early voting begins Wednesday in Shelby County.
Polls open at 11 a.m. at most of the 27 sites. They'll close at 7 during the week.
Nearly every voting site will also be open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Early voting ends November 1.
Unlike on Election Day, voters can go to any open polling location.
Tennessee voters will vote to elect a new U.S. Senator, and U.S. Representatives for District 8 and 9.
There's also the Governor and several Tennessee Senate Districts.
Key referendums on the ballot in Memphis include term limits for mayor and city council members, repeat instant runoff voting, and whether or not to eliminate runoffs.
Any of the following IDs can be used, even if expired:
- A Tennessee state-issued driver license with a photo
- United States Passport
- Photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security
- Photo ID issued by the federal or Tennessee state government
- United States Militarty photo ID
- Tennessee handgun carry permit with a photo
College student IDs and photos IDs not issued by the federal or Tennessee state government are not acceptable.
Ed Rice Community Center will not serve as an early voting location. Instead, voters can go to Bellevue Frayser Church on Watkins.
