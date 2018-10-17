Grizzlies looking for quick start in season opener

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies are set to open the new NBA season Wednesday.
The Grizz start the season with a reshaped roster sprinkled with youth to go along with veteran leadership..
Point Guard Mike Conley, who missed 70 games last year due to heel surgery, said he’s ready to roll, saying this year’s Grizzlies need to get out of the gate with some wins early.
“It’s worth everything to us to get off to a quick start.” Conley said. “We’re a fairly young team and we know how long the year can be, as far as stretches. You have to be in February and March when injuries can pile up, So at the beginning of the year you want to take advantage of fresh minds and fresh bodies and get as many wins as you can.”
The Grizzlies tip it off against the Pacers Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Indianapolis.
