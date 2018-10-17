Holocaust survivor Eva Schloss encourages hope during UofM visit

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - An 89-year-old woman who survived Auschwitz and unspeakable horrors of the Holocaust shared her story with a standing room only crowd at the UofM’s Rose Theatre.
Eva Schloss first sat at a table with copies of her powerful book about her family's Holocaust journey: "Eva's Story."
She shared with us why she travels the world now: to encourage people to do something when they see injustice and not be a bystander as so many German citizens were in World War II.
“I try to give people hope,” Schloss said. “We can change the world. We can stop racism and all discrimination and everybody of different religions and to live a harmonious life together.”
Schloss, stepsister of the famed diarist Anne Frank, has spoken to more than 10,000 people in Tennessee in the last few days with stops in Nashville, Chattanooga, and Memphis.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.