Deputy shot, suspect killed in shootout at apartment complex

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A Shelby County sheriff’s deputy was shot in the line of duty and a suspect was killed in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
SCSO Lt. Anthony Buckner confirmed that the deputy was shot at Eden at Watersedge apartments on Meadowlake Drive, near the area of Mt. Moriah and Mendenhall Roads.
Deputies arrived at the complex to search for the suspect, who has been wanted for several weeks. Several deputies chased the suspect before the shots were fired.
The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.
The deputy was rushed to the hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the leg.
“Right we know he’s Been shot in the leg. Doctors are assessing. He’s listed in critical condition. We’re hoping and praying his condition will improve," Buckner said of the deputy.
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting.
