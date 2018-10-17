Slight warm-up, more sunshine

REST OF THE WEEK: It will also be partly cloudy with highs in the lower to mid 60s on Thursday. It will be dry for the first part of the day on Friday, but rain chances will increase after 1 p.m. A cold front will deliver scattered showers and thunderstorms on Friday afternoon and evening. Even with cloud cover and showers, temperatures will still make it to the lower 60s Friday. Lows will be in the 50s.