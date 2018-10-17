Slight warm-up, more sunshine

We are starting off our morning with cloud cover, but we will see clouds gradually breaking up this afternoon. Temperatures will get back to the mid 60s, which will make it about 15 degrees warmer than yesterday afternoon. It will remain dry tonight, but clouds will build back in after sunset. It will be mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 40s this evening.
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. High: 65.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. Low: 47.
REST OF THE WEEK: It will also be partly cloudy with highs in the lower to mid 60s on Thursday. It will be dry for the first part of the day on Friday, but rain chances will increase after 1 p.m. A cold front will deliver scattered showers and thunderstorms on Friday afternoon and evening. Even with cloud cover and showers, temperatures will still make it to the lower 60s Friday. Lows will be in the 50s.
WEEKEND: A few showers will be possible early Saturday morning, but the rest of the day will be dry with clearing clouds. Highs will be in the lower 60s on Saturday. Cold air will move in on Saturday evening and temperatures will dip into the 40s. Most of the area will be in the upper 50s on Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will gradually warm next week with dry and sunny conditions. High temperatures will go from the lower 60s Monday to the upper 60s by Tuesday.
