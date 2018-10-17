27th annual Freedom Awards honors champions for civil rights

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Three people will be honored by the National Civil Rights Museum on Wednesday night for their contributions to civil and human rights.
Attendees said they're excited to honor the work of this year's honorees: Reverend Jesse Jackson, former Vice President Joe Biden, and philanthropist Pitt Hyde. This year's celebration started with the annual Freedom Award Student Forum.
Thousands of people packed into the pews of Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church to honor students who’ve created a positive change in the Memphis community.
There were eight different honorees for the Keeper of the Dream Award.
We had an opportunity to talk to one student Timmy Becton Jr., who said this is just the beginning for him.
“I just really enjoy providing access to people, it’s kind of why I started my nonprofit Grow Smart,” Becton said. “I wanted to see more people get access to healthy food, so it feels great to be honored today.”
The 27th annual Freedom Awards starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Orpheum Theatre.
