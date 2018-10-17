Tigers’ Henderson a midseason All-American

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - While the college football season hasn’t quite gone the way the Memphis Tigers would have liked, there are several shining lights getting national attention.
Tigers running back Darrell Henderson was named to two midseason All-American teams: Sporting News and ESPN.
Henderson leads the Nation in rushing with 1,133 yards. He’s the NCAA Division-I scoring leader with 15 total touchdowns.
To top that off, the former South Panola star also is country’s most explosive back, averaging a D-1 best 10.3 yards per carry. That’s more than a first down every time he runs the ball.
Henderson ranks second in U of M career rushing only to DeAngelo Williams with 2,769 yards, and he’s just a junior.
Hendo’s got a lot of help in making the magic happen. The Tigers offensive line was named to the midseason honor roll for the Joe Moore Award, recognizing the most outstanding offensive line unit in college football.
There are only 14 teams on the list, which includes number one Alabama and number 2 Ohio State. Senior Center Drew Kyser leads the Hogs up front. He says the Tiger o-line relishes its role of opening holes for Tiger backs.
“That was one of our goals. We hate to pass block. We complain about it. We’ve always wanted to run the ball as much as we can,” Kyser said,
The Tigers o-line has helped Memphis produce one of the nations most exciting offenses over the last 3 years.
And Congratulations go out to Tigers Sophomore placekicker Riley Patterson. Patterson scored 12 points on 3 Field Goals field goals in Saturday’s UCF Game from 43, 45 and 21 yards. to put Memphis in position to try and upset the 9th ranked Knights.
The Tigers next play at Missouri this Saturday with a 3 p.m. Kickoff is on the SEC Network.
