V Live, formerly closed as a ‘public nuisance,’ to reopen under supervision

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A club once deemed a public nuisance and forced to close by the Shelby County District Attorney’s office after several shootings and various crimes will soon re-open.
V Live has been given the green light to open its doors again, but there are certain conditions.
Memphis Police will be keeping a close eye on V Live when it opens this month with a live feed from the parking lot of the club that can be monitored by the agency.
But that's not all. Despite how this club is being advertised online, the club will look a lot different including the one activity it's most known for.
Three-and-a-half months ago, Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich stood before the Hickory Hill strip club and declared it a public nuisance.
In the 15 months the venue was opened, there were 64 complaint calls and two fatal shootings, including local rapper Derrek Harris, known as Rich Lord.
But now, this club is getting a second chance. “I know the V Live that we shut down, this V Live will be completely different than that,” Weirich said. “All new personnel. All new security, all new rules and restrictions.” Environmental Court Judge Patrick Dandridge allowed the re-opening after the club's owners promised to make some changes.
Those changes included bringing in security from out of state, several big screen TVs like what you’d see at a sports bar, and the biggest change – no more strippers.
For those who work in this community, they're skeptical about the business re-opening.
“I've been working at this gas station five years now and this area is getting way too dangerous,” said Ishaq Hajeh.
Hajjeh has seen much of the commotion that has occurred over at the nightclub.
“They should have it closed, like when people leave there, they come over they try to steal,” Hajeh said.
The club is scheduled to re-open later this month... under the strict supervision of the court.
“The bottom line is if they don't comply with it, he is not going to fool around,” Weirich said.
The court will oversee the club for one year to make sure it is on the up and up.
The club will be adding a full kitchen, and they will be allowed to sell beer but not liquor.
Patrons can bring in their own alcohol, but anything not consumed at the club will have to be thrown out at the end of the night.
