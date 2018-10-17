YouTube experiences worldwide outage

YouTube error message (Source: YouTube)
By Courtney McSlarrow | October 16, 2018 at 8:53 PM CDT - Updated October 16 at 9:20 PM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Having trouble watching videos on YouTube? You’re not alone.

The American video-sharing website experienced problems on Tuesday night.

Team YouTube, the Twitter account that tweets out updates, troubleshooting tips, and more posted this message:

It’s unclear what caused the problems or what time they started, but viewers across the globe reported seeing error messages like the one below:

So, what’s one to do when YouTube is down? Some people took to Twitter to vent their frustrations and figure out what to do in the meantime:

In the meantime, don’t panic. YouTube should hopefully be up and running again soon, and if nothing else, it’s a good excuse to take a breather from technology for a few.

