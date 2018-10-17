YouTube experiences worldwide outage

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Having trouble watching videos on YouTube? You’re not alone.
The American video-sharing website experienced problems on Tuesday night.
Team YouTube, the Twitter account that tweets out updates, troubleshooting tips, and more posted this message:
It’s unclear what caused the problems or what time they started, but viewers across the globe reported seeing error messages like the one below:
So, what’s one to do when YouTube is down? Some people took to Twitter to vent their frustrations and figure out what to do in the meantime:
In the meantime, don’t panic. YouTube should hopefully be up and running again soon, and if nothing else, it’s a good excuse to take a breather from technology for a few.
