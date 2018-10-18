Brief temperature increase, rain chances rise

It is mostly cloudy this morning with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Clouds will break up this afternoon and we will have more sunshine. Temperatures climbed to the lower 70s yesterday, but we will likely hover in the mid 60s this afternoon. Low temperatures tonight will be around 50.
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. High: 65.
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Winds: NE 5 mph. Low: 50.
FRIDAY: It will be dry for the morning commute and early afternoon on Friday, but rain chances will increase after 3 p.m. Scattered showers and storms will be likely on Friday night as a cold front pushes through the area. Even with cloud cover and showers, temperatures will still make it to the mid 60s Friday. Lows will be in the 50s.
WEEKEND: A few showers will be possible early Saturday morning in north Mississippi, but the rest of the day will be dry with clearing clouds. Highs will be in the lower 60s on Saturday. Cold air will move in on Saturday evening and temperatures will dip into the 40s. It will be cool on Sunday afternoon with highs in the upper 50s.
NEXT WEEK: Frost will be possible early Monday morning with parts of west Tennessee dropping to the upper 30s. Temperatures will gradually warm next week with dry and sunny conditions. High temperatures will go from the lower 60s Monday to the upper 60s mid-week.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB