Candlelight vigil planned for toddler stabbed, baked in oven

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A Shaw, Mississippi grandmother remains behind bars after she was charged with stabbing her 20-month-old granddaughter and putting her in a hot oven.
Now, the toddler's mother is planning her daughter's funeral.
A candlelight vigil for Royalty is planned for Monday night outside the Bolivar County Courthouse.
The 48-year-old grandmother Carolyn Jones is charged with first-degree murder accused of stabbing and cooking her own granddaughter, little Royalty Marie Floyd.
WMC5 reached out to the child's mother Veronica Jones, and she said her mom wasn't a violent person.
“All I know is that my mother stabbed my daughter and put her in the oven and cooked her,” Veronica said.
Carolyn Jones is locked up on $500,000 bond.
Veronica set up a GoFundMe page, hoping to raise $10,000 for her daughter’s funeral.
She said her mother, "always treated Royalty like royalty" and that her mother watched the toddler often.
Investigators said a relative found Royalty in her grandmother's oven Monday night.
"My mom obviously was not herself," Veronica said.
A motive has not been released, and officials have not said if the toddler died prior to being placed in the oven.
The Bolivar County Deputy Coroner said more information on the case may be available Friday.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the State Crime Lab are investigating.
