Chilly night ahead

Sunshine pushed temperatures well into the 60s again today with just a few clouds. It will be mostly clear this evening with temperatures slowly falling back into the 50s.
TONIGHT: A few clouds. Winds: NE 5 mph. Low: 47.
FRIDAY: Increasing clouds with showers possible by late afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Rain will continue off and on Friday night with lows in the 50s.
WEEKEND: A shower is possible early Saturday morning, mainly in north Mississippi. Most of the day looks dry with some sun by afternoon. High temperatures will still reach the mid 60s on Saturday. Sunday looks mostly sunny but cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Lows will be in the low to mid 40s Saturday night and upper 30s to low 40s Sunday night.
NEXT WEEK: Look for plenty of sunshine Monday and Tuesday with highs gradually rising through the 60s each day and lows in the 40s. Clouds will move back in by Wednesday with a chance of rain by Wednesday night and Thursday.
