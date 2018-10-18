Cool Temps Continue & More Rain On The Way

THIS WEEK: High pressure moving into the Ohio Valley will drive more cold air into the Mid-South tonight and tomorrow. A dry pattern will continue for now but a weekend cold front will bring more rain as the week comes to a close. Increasing clouds overnight will give way to sunshine and cooler temperatures tomorrow. Thursday night will be partly cloudy with overnight lows near 50. Friday clouds will increase and showers will develop late in the day and evening and continue overnight. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 60s with overnight lows in the mid 50s.