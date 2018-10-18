Cool Temps Continue & More Rain On The Way

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds WIND: NE 5 LOW: 47
TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy WIND: NE 5-10 HIGH: 63
THIS WEEK: High pressure moving into the Ohio Valley will drive more cold air into the Mid-South tonight and tomorrow. A dry pattern will continue for now but a weekend cold front will bring more rain as the week comes to a close. Increasing clouds overnight will give way to sunshine and cooler temperatures tomorrow. Thursday night will be partly cloudy with overnight lows near 50. Friday clouds will increase and showers will develop late in the day and evening and continue overnight. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 60s with overnight lows in the mid 50s.
THE WEEKEND: Showers end early Saturday and skies will gradually clear through the day with high temperatures again in the mid 60s and lows falling into the mid 40s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and cool with highs in the upper 50s and overnight lows in the lower 40s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s with overnight lows in the upper 40s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
