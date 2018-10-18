Deputy ‘doing well’ after being shot on duty, sheriff says

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Shelby County sheriff’s deputy who was shot in the line of duty is improving, according to Sheriff Floyd Bonner.
Bonner said the deputy, who has not been identified, had surgery on his leg Wednesday and may be released from the hospital Thursday.
The shooting happened near 3 a.m. Wednesday at Eden at Watersedge apartments.
The man deputies were chasing before shots range out was identified as Keyshon Parham, 19. Parham was shot and killed by two deputies. The deputy who was shot did not fire at Parham.
Police said 19-year-old Keyshon Parham was the person responsible for the Oct. 9 shooting at I-40 and Hollywood. Two of those five people were arrested, including one of the shooting victims.
"We were trying to find him hopefully with peaceful resolve, but it didn't work out that way," Bonner said.
The deputy was rushed to the hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the leg. His condition was later upgraded to non-critical.
Bonner said the deputy, who's been on the force for nearly 10 years, goes after high-risk warrants frequently.
"You've got to want to be out there on that front line, and that officer does," Bonner said. "You're always aware of the danger."
