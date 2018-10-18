Grizzlies lose big in season opener to Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WMC) - Eighteen years ago, the Grizzlies arrived in Memphis to make the Bluff City a major league market.
Ten playoff runs and numerous Growl Towels later, the 2018 Grizzlies made their NBA Regular Season debut on the road at Indiana on Wednesday night.
JB Bickerstaff made his debut on the Memphis bench as a full time head coach after working as an interim for 2 teams.
Chandler Parsons was in the starting lineup looking bouncy with his knees feeling good.
Mike Conley was back on the court for the first time in 334 days after heel surgery cut his last season short by 70 games.
Mike’s shooting eye is not back yet. He scored only 11 points on 3-of-11 from the floor.
Rookie Jeran Jackson gets his first points in the NBA in the paint. The 19-year-old scored 10 points and 5 rebounds as the former Big 10 Defensive Player of the Year showed off his scoring skills.
Veteran Garrett Temple was the only consistent offense for the Grizzlies. He scored 12 points on four 3-pointers.
Memphis shot just 29 percent from the floor overall compared to 57 percent for the Pacers.
The Pacers were 18-25 in the paint in the first half..
Pacers win it, 111-83.
The Grizzlies come to Memphis for their home opener Friday night against the Atlanta Hawks at FedExForum.
