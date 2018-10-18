Israel's Supreme Court overturns deportation of US student

Alqasem, 22, a Florida native whose father is Palestinian, is a former president of the University of Florida chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine. The group is a branch of the BDS movement, named for its support of boycotts, divestment and sanctions against Israel. The country's Strategic Affairs Ministry, which spearheads the government's efforts against the boycott campaign, describes Alqasem's group as an extremist organization, and says BDS aims to delegitimize or even destroy the Jewish state.