Local group pushing energy efficiency approach to lower high utility bills

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Save Energy Save Dollars, a local group, wants to help MLGW customers lower their high utility bills.
According to Dave Freeman, Memphis has the largest energy burden on poor people of almost any big city in the country.
Freeman is the Senior Advisor for 'Friends of the Earth," an environmental organization collaborating with Save Energy Save Dollars.
“We hope to be able to reduce the energy bills of poor people by about 20 percent,” said Freeman.
The group's leaders met with MLGW representatives Thursday hoping to gain support for the initiative.
The energy efficiency approach has already been successful with DC residents, according to Marcus Walker of DC Sustainable Energy Utility
“Not only from just comfort in their own homes but also saving more on their energy bills so they can do things more like help their kids with education, they can have money for transportation to get to and from work and also the health impact,” said Walker.
The group’s leaders said simple things like caulking and sealing windows has also been helpful in reducing utility bills for customers.
