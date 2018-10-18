Memphis is 4th worst city for robocalls, research shows

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - If your phone is constantly ringing, you’re not alone.
Robocalls are running rampant in the United States, and Memphis is among the top areas where people receive the automated phone calls.
According to a new study by YouMail, the average American received 13 robocalls in the month of September 2018.
Memphis ranked fourth in the country with 35 robocalls per person.
Only Atlanta (with a whopping 68 robocalls per person), Washington, D.C., and Baton Rogue ranked higher.
Experts told NBC News that growing technology is fueling the rise in robocalls.
“You can go to certain websites, put in your phone numbers, put in your audio, push a button and now you're annoying a city,” YouMail CEO Alex Quilici told NBC.
The FCC recommends you do not answer calls from unknown numbers. It also recommends you join the National Do Not Call Registry--although that may not fix everything. Illegal callers are not likely to abide by the rules.
The FCC recently issued two major enforcement actions to combat caller ID spoofing. An Arizona telemarketer is facing a $37.5 million proposed fine, and a North Carolina robocaller faces an $82 million fine.
Chris Luther is asking experts what else can be done to prevent robocalls from blowing up your phone. Hear from them tonight on WMC Action News 5 at 5.
