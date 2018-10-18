Memphis police empower students at annual conference

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Several Memphis police officers spent time Thursday empowering nearly 1,000 Shelby County students.
Students from 22 schools in Memphis and Shelby County participated in the 5th annual Youth Crime Prevention Conference.
Police gave the students tools to take back to their schools to teach others about conflict resolution, gun safety, and more.
“We hope they walk away with the knowledge of safety and good relationship with the police department and how we all work together to make our community safer,” said MPD Lieutenant Tyrone Currie.
There were also presentations about cyber-bullying and sexting.
The Memphis Police Department used the summit to also share career opportunities with the students.
