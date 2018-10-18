Our next round of rain could impact your plans

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A cold front will move out of the Northern Plains Friday night and move through the Mid-South Saturday.
This front will intersect a steady stream of moisture from the southwest to produce another round of rain in the Mid-South.
Current forecast models indicate a gradual increase of clouds through the day Friday leading to rain by Friday night.
Timing is the key factor with this round of rain as it poses a threat to weekend plans for much of the area.
Showers are expected to develop during the late afternoon and early evening Friday and rain will continue through the overnight hours.
Rain is expected to enter eastern Arkansas between noon and 4 p.m. and gradually spread east into West Tennessee by 7 p.m.
Rain will be a bit slower to push into North Mississippi since it will be moving from west northwest to the east southeast. As a result, showers are expect to begin there by 10 p.m.
We can all expect a light to moderate rainfall with some periods of heavy downpours but no strong storms are expected as the atmosphere will be rather stable.
Some rumbles of thunder are possible, but nothing severe.
Rain will being to exit Northeast Arkansas and West Tennessee by 8 a.m. Saturday and will continue to move south and out of north Mississippi by midday.
The cold front will lag behind the rainfall and will push south through the day Saturday.
We can expect a gradually clearing sky from north to south as a result.
Temperatures should reach the mid to upper 60s for most areas Saturday afternoon, but as cold air pours in behind the front and skies clear temperatures will fall into the lower 40s Saturday night into Sunday morning.
The weekend will end with a full day of sunshine Sunday but don’t expect much of a warm up as high temperatures only reach the mid to upper 50s for much of the area Sunday afternoon.
The coldest air behind the front will enter the area Sunday night allowing temperatures fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s.
There is even a very slight possibility for patchy frost by Monday morning for parts of Northeast Arkansas and Northwest Tennessee.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
