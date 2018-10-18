Poll shows close race for Tennessee Senate seat

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A poll conducted by Vanderbilt University suggests a dead heat between U.S. Senate candidates Marsha Blackburn and Phil Bredesen.
According to the "Horse-Race" poll, Bredesen is only one percent ahead.
800 likely voters were surveyed statewide between October 8 and 13 by landlines and cell phones.
WMC Action News 5 Political Analyst Michael Nelson advises voters to keep their eyes open.
"Maybe the race is tight, maybe it isn't, but no one poll is going to tell us everything we want to know," said Nelson.
The poll also shows Bredesen is popular among women.
When asked who they would vote for if the election were held on the day of the survey, women preferred Bredesen 49 to 37 percent and men preferred Blackburn 50 to 37 percent.
