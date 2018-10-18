Ta’amu named SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Ole Miss is trending up lately, especially quarterback Jordan Ta’amu.
Ta’amu was named SEC Co-Offensive Player of the week after leading the Rebels past Arkansas last weekend.
Ta’amu accounted for 528 offensive yards and three touchdowns, plus engineered the game-winning, 97-yard touchdown drive with late in the fourth quarter to help the Ole Miss earn its fifth win of the season.
His 528 total yards are second-most in school history, only behind Archie Manning’s 540-yard performance against Alabama in 1969.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.