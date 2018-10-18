Tires stolen from multiple cars at East Memphis apartment complex

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A number of residents of an East Memphis apartment complex woke up Wednesday morning to discover vandals stole the tires off their cars.
Police said there have been some reports of tires stolen and cars put up on blocks but couldn't say exactly how many.
People at one East Memphis apartment complex and the surrounding area said there have been at least 10 over the past few weeks.
"I had one brick and one boulder under my car,” said Alicia Guidry. "I was livid. I was so mad. The first thing I did was text my boss."
Guidry, who was having new tires and rims put on her car, said it has cost her about $500.
Her car was parked at the Waterview apartments in East Memphis. She figures it happened around 2 a.m. because she got home around midnight because she is an Uber driver.
When she left the complex Wednesday morning, she noticed another car also on blocks with all of the tires gone and the lug nuts on the ground.
A note dated Oct. 17 on the car indicated it would be towed on the same day.
We talked with a tow truck company that said about seven cars in the area have been towed because the tires were stolen. "It makes me feel unsafe where I live,” Guidry said. “We have gates that are supposed to be locked. They haven’t been locked in about two months.”
The gate was not closed when we were at the complex. WMC5 wanted to talk with the management, but when we got out of the car someone inside ran to the door and locked it. We knocked but no one came to the door. We called, and someone named Pat answered the phone but didn’t speak after we told her why we were calling and then hung up.
Guidry has a warning for the crooks.
“You’re going to get caught,” Guidry said. “You’re going to mess with the wrong person.”
Police recommend people get wheel locks. They replace your lug nuts and can only be removed with a special key. You can get them at auto parts stores and Walmart.
