Voting machines bring slow start to early voting

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Some city leaders are calling for change and answers after problems at early voting locations Wednesday.
The issues came from the electronic polling books, where voters would sign in.
Workers at four locations said they didn't turn the machines on early enough, so they were still updating when voters arrived for the first day of early voting.
Some poll workers said they didn't know voters could be signed in with a paper check-in.
However, election officials said everyone was able to get checked in and everyone voted on machine ballots.
Now, Commissioners Tami Sawyer and Van Turner are asking members of the election commission to attend next week's committee meeting to talk about the problems and how they can be better prepared in the future.
Early voting ends November 1.
Click here to view our election guide.
Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.