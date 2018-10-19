Another phase of MemFix set to close I-240 this weekend

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Another round of road closures will come this weekend as a part of the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s continued MemFix4 demolition.
Beginning Friday at 9 p.m., there will be full closures on I-240 east and westbound near Poplar Avenue from I-40 to Highway 385/Bill Morris Parkway.
The closures will continue all weekend and wrap up Monday, October 22 at 6 a.m.
Drivers should consider using Walnut Grove Road, Shady Grove Road, Park Avenue, or Quince Avenue as alternates.
MemFix 4 closures will happen again the weekend of October 26.
The $54 million project isn’t expected to be finished until June 2019.
