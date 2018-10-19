Another Round Of Rain On The Way

Dry conditions will persist for the rest of the evening, overnight, for the start of the day Friday but clouds will increase as the day progresses tomorrow and ultimately lead to rain Friday night as a cold front approaches the Mid-South.
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy WIND: NE 5 LOW: 49
FRIDAY: Increasing Clouds WIND: W 5 HIGH: 67
FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with Rain WIND: W 5 LOW: 55
THE WEEKEND: Showers end early Saturday and skies will gradually clear through the day with high temperatures reaching the upper 60s and lows falling into the lower 40s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and cool with highs in the upper 50s and overnight lows in the lower 40s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and highs in the upper 60s with lows in the mid 50s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and highs in the mid 60s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: Ron ChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @RonChilders