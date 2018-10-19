Another Round Of Rain On The Way

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and highs in the upper 60s with lows in the mid 50s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and highs in the mid 60s.