Cooper-Young carjacking suspect on the run

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A repeated carjacking suspect is a wanted man once again.
Police named 18-year-old Isaiah Miller a suspect in the carjacking and robbery of two men in a Cooper Street parking lot last Wednesday night.
Last month Miller confessed to robbing a man at a gas station and stealing a woman's Ford Fusion.
Days after he posted bond for that crime, MPD said he was back to his old antics.
Miller is another example of Memphis' issues with repeat offenders.
Shelby County Office of Re-entry leader, Harold Collins, suggested that jobs will prevent former felons from re-offending.
“They can’t find jobs that pay livable wages to support them and their families, so they have to make what most of us call calculated risk choices,” said Collins.
He plans to work with small business owners that are willing to hire ex-offenders and give on the job training.
