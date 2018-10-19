District Attorney calls for cooperation between TBI, Memphis police

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Memphis Police Association told officers that they don’t have to give statements to the TBI regarding investigations of officer-involved shootings.
So far in October, The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been requested to investigate seven officer-involved shootings.
Two of the shootings occurred in Shelby County.
Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich disapproved of the MPA’s stance.
"I think it's horrible. I think it is a real shame that that's been the message being sent down from the union," said Weirich.
MPA President Mike Williams stood behind their statement.
“Why would we want them or encourage them to give up their constitutional right’s when you have murderers, carjackers, rapists, that have the ability to preserve their rights under the constitution,” said Williams.
He said that the union’s stance isn’t to slow down any investigation or not be cooperative, but instead about protecting officer’s rights.
A spokesperson for the mayor’s office said that they are not objective to MPA providing an attorney for officers who are questioned by TBI agents.
They are working with the Memphis Police Association’s attorney to encourage cooperation with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Williams also told us that MPD officers did offer information about the fatal shooting involving Shelby County deputies and 19-year-old Keyshon Parham.
Statements were given to the union attorney and will be turned over to the TBI Friday.
