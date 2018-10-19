Family to honor murdered Mid-South Marine one year after his death

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The family of a murdered Mid-South Marine will gather this weekend to remember him one year after his death.
Sergeant William Brown was stabbed to death while stationed in Hawaii on October 21, 2017.
His family will gather in the Memphis area to remember him with a balloon release Sunday.
Brown grew up in West Memphis and later moved to Bartlett.
Brown’s family says he was always laughing and smiling, and he died defending a friend.
Police in Hawaii say 17-year-old Nicholas Earl Torres is responsible for the murder will be tried as an adult.
Court documents say Brown and friends were waiting on an Uber after a party when a group of teenagers approached them asking if they wanted to buy marijuana.
Brown and the group refused, then a fight began.
Documents say Torres ordered another teen to stab Brown, when that teen hesitated Torres allegedly grabbed the knife and did it.
Torres' trial is set for December.
