Female corrections officers discuss what it’s like to work inside prison

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Staffing shortages and violence in Mississippi’s prisons have previously been reported. Now, two female corrections officers are providing an inside perspective.
These women aren’t in the minority working as corrections officers in a Mississippi prison. According to Department of Corrections Commissioner Pelicia Hall, 65 percent of the officers are females. Many of them, guarding men.
“They prey on females,” admitted one officer.
In the time the two ladies have worked in the state facilities, they’ve noticed the staffing shortage take its toll and it’s no secret to the offenders.
“They know who’s coming to work, when you’re coming to work and how many people are at work," said one. "So, a lot of time they’ll look for an open window to do things like that.”
Things like fights, riots and threats against the officers. That leaves them scared.
“We go through this everyday and night and then we don’t know whether or not we’re going to be able to come home to our family," explained one officer. "We’re just taking a risk.”
"There’s so many of them, you can actually have someone come up on you before you know it and knock you out,” noted the other.
Some of the concerns are more than just dodging a punch.
“We have offenders who will urinate or whatever they can get their hands on and will throw it on you if they’re upset with you. I’ve seen one inmate who defecated...stool everywhere...and he smeared it all over the wall in the cell.”
Commissioner Pelicia Hall said in a recent budget hearing that she thinks part of the ongoing contraband issue is tied to the predominantly female staff being threatened by offenders. These women say they hear the attempts.
“They will ask anybody to bring something. You have to be strong enough to let them know from the get-go that you’re not going to be involved in that situation or they will ask you again.”
They know money won’t solve everything, but believe it will help in recruiting and retaining officers and better staffing the units. Their message to lawmakers is to "put your suit up for a day and come see what we go through everyday and I guarantee there would be some changes made.”
MDOC commissioner Hall requested more money from a legislative committee recently. Part of her reasoning was to gain the ability to add corrections officers and better pay those already working for the risky work they’re doing.
