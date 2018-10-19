Former crossing guard charged with child molestation arrested again

Former crossing guard charged with child molestation arrested again
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | October 19, 2018 at 6:08 PM CDT - Updated October 19 at 6:21 PM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A former Southaven school crossing guard, who was previously charged with child molestation, has been arrested again.

William “Willie” LeFlore, a registered sex offender, was booked Friday on exploitation of a child in Southaven.

Southaven police said LeFlore, 67, was picked up in a sting operation Thursday and was arrested at a city park.

He is being held at the DeSoto County Detention Center.

In 2011, Leflore was charged with molesting a boy in his own neighborhood over the course of 12 years.

Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.