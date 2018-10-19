Former crossing guard charged with child molestation arrested again

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A former Southaven school crossing guard, who was previously charged with child molestation, has been arrested again.
William “Willie” LeFlore, a registered sex offender, was booked Friday on exploitation of a child in Southaven.
Southaven police said LeFlore, 67, was picked up in a sting operation Thursday and was arrested at a city park.
He is being held at the DeSoto County Detention Center.
In 2011, Leflore was charged with molesting a boy in his own neighborhood over the course of 12 years.
