5 Great Things: FedEx helps hurricane victims, student athlete holds sock drive

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - When a white raccoon shows up in the area, most people notice.
Here are 5 Great Things that happened in the Mid-South this week you might have missed.
Memphis-based FedEx pledged $1 million and transportation support to deliver aid and supplies to the victims of Hurricane Michael.
The crowd and the internet went wild when Blytheville High School Principal Matthew Swenson turned up with the dance squad during a recent pep rally ... this video now viewed more than 28,000 times and shared 422 times.
The New Memphis Institute honored its five inaugural Educators of Excellence Award winners with a luncheon and 1500 dollar check for their work in some of the city's highest needs schools.
MPD Officers Anthony Williams and Justin Cacaro went beyond the call of duty after responding to the armed robbery of some UK visitors by also taking the couple out to dinner.
Ole Miss football player Javon Patterson and other members of Ole Miss' Student-Athlete Advisory Committee hosted Patterson’s Footlocker, a collection effort to gather new socks for homeless shelters in Mississippi.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.