Grizzlies home opener to feature special performances

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies are looking to rebound and get their first win of the new season in their home opener tonight.
Tipoff is set for 7 o'clock against the Atlanta hawks at FedEx Forum.
Fans are invited to arrive early and enjoy the home opener party starting at 5:30 Friday night.
The pregame party will feature live music, an art show, and free Grizz gear.
Fans will enjoy a special National Anthem performance by Memphis native Evvie McKinney.
Rappers Triggaman of the Showboys, DJ Spanish Fly, and Young Dolph, who will take the court for a performance during player introductions, are also set to perform.
Fans will also be treated to a halftime salute of Memphis' rich history in blues, rock and rap with a mix of old and new school performances by legendary bluesman Rev. John Wilkins, vintage rock artist John Paul Keith and Memphis Hip Hop icon Project Pat.
