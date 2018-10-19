Husband’s love drives need to find kidney for wife

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - If you drive around the Hub City you may have noticed a car with the words ‘my wife needs a kidney’ written across its rear windshield. Behind the sign is one husband’s heartfelt attempt to help his wife.
“When we first started dating, he used to open car doors, help me with my coat and I said ‘wow, this is different and he is really laying it on thick,’ but 17 years later he is still doing it,” Gloria Parra-Adame said.
Gloria and her husband, Roberto Adame, made their vows to each other 17 years ago, but three years ago, those vows were truly tested.
“I thought I was getting a cold with the sniffles and it didn’t go away so I said I’ll take some orange juice and till go away. It didn’t," Gloria said.
She was diagnosed with kidney failure. Something no one expected.
“It just really hit us like a ton bricks,” Roberto said. “After a while, we settled down and I said we will get through it. Its just one of those things where we are not going quiet into the night.”
Three years later, and Gloria is still on a kidney transplant list. For Roberto, he said the waiting game became too much. He needed to do something to maybe speed up the process.
“Something’s got to move, it’s just not working. We’ve passed the word around, but its not going anywhere so I said we need to reach out people need to know," he said.
After some help from their grandson and his work at a printing shop, signs, cards, and shirts were made all with the same saying ‘Hero needed my wife needs a kidney'.
“I just couldn’t believe what my grandson had done for me that just meant so much to me. My grandson and my husband are attempting to prolong my life,” Gloria said.
Since they started with this effort in February, this couple has gotten over 500 hundred calls, some offering their kidney, some offering help, and others just some kind words.
“Wow people are great. They are generous. This is a very generous county I will tell you and sometimes they’ll just call out of the blue and say I’m praying for you and that picks anyone up,” Roberto said.
So far, Gloria has not been able to find a match,but this couple is not giving up. “We are praying that this is the year that for her being on it this long. We will get this done,” Roberto said.
If you would like to reach out to Roberto and Gloria for a kidney transplant call (806) 319-3674.
