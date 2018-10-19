Karate instructor’s vehicle, more than $7K worth of equipment stolen

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A brazen car theft from a donation-only karate ministry has the man behind the mission asking for help.
"We woke up 6 o'clock Sunday morning, and the truck was gone and all the equipment with it," said Robert Blackstone.
Blackstone's 1997 Chevy Suburban vanished from his neighborhood near Winchester and Hacks Cross over the weekend. Blackstone said there was no sign of forced entry.
"It was a total shock," he said.
The vehicle was loaded with previous cargo, roughly $7,300 worth of equipment for a donation-only karate ministry that he leads at Kirby Woods Baptist Church on Poplar.
Gymnastic mats, kicking shields, even his decades-old black belt are gone and in the hands of a crook.
“It’s always frustrating when somebody takes something that’s not theirs and its yours,” Blackstone said. “We’re still here to do our classes, and we’re still here to minister to the families that come to our classes. It is frustrating, but we know something good’s going to come of it. God is good, and that’s what we cling to.”
Blackstone’s vehicle is a white 1997 Chevy Suburban with dark tinted windows and Tennessee tag 497-LKF.
If you see it, you’re asked to call Memphis police.
If you’d like to help him out, you can donate to his GoFundMe page.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.