The Latest: Migrants prepare to cross into Mexico territory

A Honduran migrant holds a Honduras national flag, as he sits in the bed of a a pick-up truck, on his way to the Mexican border, in Cocales, about 80 miles north-west from Guatemala City, Guatemala, Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018. Many of the more than 2,000 Hondurans in a migrant caravan trying to wend its way to the United States left spontaneously with little more than the clothes on their backs and what they could quickly throw into backpacks. (AP Photo/ Oliver de Ros) (AP)